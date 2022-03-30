WHALE (WHALE) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $48.93 million and $701,444.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00013509 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WHALE has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.70 or 0.07209511 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,989.46 or 0.99911745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.