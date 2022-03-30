Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Cut to GBX 280

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.89) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.64).

Shares of WIX opened at GBX 184 ($2.41) on Monday. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 148.10 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.78). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51. The stock has a market cap of £477.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.90.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

