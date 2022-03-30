Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.66 and last traded at $147.86. 13,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,470,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.30.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.02.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,840,100. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.