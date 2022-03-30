WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after buying an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

