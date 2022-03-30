Winpak Ltd. (WPK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 8th

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

TSE:WPK traded down C$0.46 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,299. Winpak has a 1-year low of C$34.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.89.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Winpak will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

