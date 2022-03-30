Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of WTFC opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

