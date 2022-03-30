Wiser Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after purchasing an additional 145,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

