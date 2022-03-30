Woodcoin (LOG) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $267.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.64 or 0.07184850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.45 or 0.00280175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00815431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00104436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.89 or 0.00467237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.51 or 0.00417797 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

