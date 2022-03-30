World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Position Reduced by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.18. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,121. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $265.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

