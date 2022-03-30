Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $971.66 million to $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

WYNN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,887. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $137.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

