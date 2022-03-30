Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.