Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter worth $65,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

