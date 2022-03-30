XIO Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

