XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Trading Up 4.4%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 3,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

XOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

