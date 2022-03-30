XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. XPeng updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 544,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,463,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. XPeng has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

