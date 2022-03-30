XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of XPEV opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

