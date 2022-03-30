Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of XPOF opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

