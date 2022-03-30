Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

FOLD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 1,874,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,755. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,517 shares of company stock worth $1,035,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.