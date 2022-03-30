Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.92 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. ASML reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year sales of $23.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $25.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $28.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $24.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $684.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,138. The stock has a market cap of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. ASML has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $744.76.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.