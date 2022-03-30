Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $2.48 EPS

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.55. Five Below reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.69.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $169.21. 33,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.84. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.