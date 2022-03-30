Zacks: Analysts Expect AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.09. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AirSculpt Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

