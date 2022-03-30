Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CIRCOR International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

