Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CIR. StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
