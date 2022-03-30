Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $3.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.71. The stock had a trading volume of 76,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,349. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.71. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

