Zacks: Analysts Expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.79 Million

Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will post $641.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.24 million. ONE Gas reported sales of $625.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Gas.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $46,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $32,448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Gas (OGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.