Zacks: Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

SLDB remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,799. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

