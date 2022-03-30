Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CMMB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,016. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

