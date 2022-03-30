Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will report $403.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400.23 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Finance Of America Companies.

FOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period.

Shares of FOA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 191,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,707. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

