Zacks: Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.66. AFC Gamma posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 55.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

AFCG traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,147. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $379.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 58.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,183,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.