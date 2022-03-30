Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.