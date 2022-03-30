Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.