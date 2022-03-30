Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.09. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.
Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
