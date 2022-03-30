Zacks: Brokerages Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,406,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,925,109. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

WMG traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 596,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

