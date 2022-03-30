Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 2,400 ($31.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.68) to GBX 2,935 ($38.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $40.57.

About Bunzl (Get Rating)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.