Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Sell

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Shares of UE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,527. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

