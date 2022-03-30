Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) to “Hold”

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AMAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

