Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Hold

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong and diverse portfolio. Solid momentum in key brands like psoriasis drug Cosentyx, cardiovascular drug Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta continue to boost performance. The launch of additional drugs like Pluvicto, Piqray, Leqvio and Mayzent and the label expansion of key drugs should also boost performance. The pipeline progress is impressive, and the company has some promising candidates. However, the Sandoz division continues to affect the overall business due to pricing pressures. The strategic review (retaining the business to separation) of Sandoz is progressing, and an update is expected by the end of 2022. Generic competition for key drugs and pipeline setbacks also pose concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NVS stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

