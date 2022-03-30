Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $16.29. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 39 shares.

ZEAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $709.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

