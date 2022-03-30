Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $333,541.36 and $5,937.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.18 or 0.07177936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,275.35 or 1.00006377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054673 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

