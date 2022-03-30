Zero (ZER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.00

Zero (ZER) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Zero has a market cap of $371,681.47 and $20.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00407688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00093175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00105110 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,237,026 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.