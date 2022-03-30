Zeta Resources Limited Sells 125,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,549,745 shares in the company, valued at C$139,546,926.41.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.55 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.51. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

