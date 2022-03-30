Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,391,800 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the February 28th total of 3,046,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ZHAOF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

