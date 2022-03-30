Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.69. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 35,061 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
