Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $150.13.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,054,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

