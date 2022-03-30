Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $150.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,054,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
