Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

