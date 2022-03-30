Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.95.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

