Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Chris K. Visser Sells 8,888 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 252,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,167. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $795.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Zumiez by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zumiez by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

