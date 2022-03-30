Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 95 by Analysts at UBS Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

