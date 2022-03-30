Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $1.37 Million in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.