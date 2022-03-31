-$0.01 EPS Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $99,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,697 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after purchasing an additional 986,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 1,299,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.