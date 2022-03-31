$0.39 EPS Expected for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.54. Ero Copper posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ero Copper.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ero Copper (Get Rating)
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
