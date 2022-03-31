$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 364,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

