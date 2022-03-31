$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $976.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.